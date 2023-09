TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is actively working on a three-vehicle injury crash on Auburn Road.

At 8:16 a.m. sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a crash at Southwest 53rd Street and Auburn Road, according to Shawnee County dispatchers.

Traffic disruptions are being reported in the area by Kandrive.gov.

Updates will be made as they become available.

