Deputy and K9 find meth, drug paraphernalia in traffic stop

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 28-year-old female and a 41-year-old male are in custody following a traffic stop by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office that revealed methamphetamines and multiple arrest warrants.

The traffic stop occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 11:30 p.m. when a deputy pulled over a white 2003 GMC Envoy in the 1800 block of NW Topeka Blvd. With the help of a K9 unit the deputy discovered illegal narcotics.

The driver, Roger E. Madison, 41, of Topeka, had a revoked Kansas driver’s license and three warrants for his arrest. His passenger, Brandy R. Barnhart, 28, of Topeka, had a felony warrant out of Shawnee Co.

Madison and Barnhart were booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for their multiple arrest warrants. Barnhart was additionally charged with possession of meth and intent to distribute, along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.