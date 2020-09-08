Deputy commissioner of Kansas State Department of Education to retire after 53 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Dale Dennis is retiring after serving local schools for over 50 years.

Dennis started as deputy commissioner in 1976 and will serve his final day on Sept. 30, according to a news release.

“He’s an icon,” said Dr. Steve Carlin, superintendent of Garden City Unified School District 457 in a news release. “He’s an invaluable resource and is so helpful to superintendents and districts. We are fortunate to have a state department and people like Dale here to help us. That makes my job as a superintendent so much easier. No matter what corner of the state you’re in or how big or small a district is, he’s an advocate for public education. Dale is the gold standard.”

In his role, Dennis served as commissioner of fiscal and administrative services and supervised the distribution of $5 billion to local school districts, according to a news release.