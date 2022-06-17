DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning local residents about a phone scam involving people impersonating law enforcement officers.

Scammers are using the names of current and retired deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in attempts to convince residents that they have legal issues and need to pay a sum of money. This can be daunting for some who have little to no experience in the field of law.

If you think that you have been targeted by this type of scam, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-841-0007 to verify the name of the deputy that called you. Do not call the number provided to you by a possible scammer. If you have been the victim of a phone scam, contact the Kansas Attorney General’s Office at 785-296-2215.