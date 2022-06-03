TOPEKA (KSNT) – This weekend you can get an inside look at the 2023 Designers’ Showhouse before remodeling work begins.

Childcare of Eastern Kansas bought a 27-year-old home in North Topeka which will be undergoing renovations next month. Today kicks off the Designers’ Showhouse Bare Bones Preview, where the community can see the empty house and give their own ideas for remodeling.

”So, the fun thing about Bare Bones is you get to say, well I wonder what it would look like if we took out this wall, or I wonder what it would look like if we put a pool in the backyard, I wonder what kind of landscaping they should do, what if we paint the brick in the front of the house?” said Reva Wywadis, Executive Director for Childcare of Eastern Kansas. “So, there’s lots of possibilities and it’s just fun to be a part of that.”

The house is only open for viewing tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. After that, you’ll have to wait until August to see the final results. To find out more about Childcare of Eastern Kansas, click here. To visit the house, go to its address at 8338 SW 37th St. in Topeka.