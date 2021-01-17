Despite loss, Topeka Browns fans celebrate accomplishment for their team

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to get one step closer to the Super Bowl. A sea of red and yellow could be seen throughout Topeka that day, cheering them to the win.

However, there was also some brown and orange in the capital city, as Browns fans celebrated what they say is a long-time coming for the team.

“The excitement around the game, from a Cleveland standpoint, it’s kind of fun to watch and it’s like, ‘Oh, okay, I can buy into this. I can accept this and enjoy the game,'” said Jeremy Gibson, a Topeka Browns fan.

Even though it didn’t end the way these fans may have wanted it to, they aren’t disappointed. They’re excited for the opportunity, and even happy for the Chiefs.

“As a son I’m a Browns fan, I guess is the way I would describe it,” said Bill Horn, another Topeka Browns fan. “As a dad, I’m a Chiefs fan for my kids, because I want them to be able to enjoy being able to root for their home team, like I was.”

The Chiefs continue on to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 24, for a chance to head to the Super Bowl.