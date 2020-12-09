Detailed database of local businesses that got COVID relief money is now available

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Small Business Administration has released a detailed list of businesses and charities that got money from the Payroll Protection Program.

In Topeka 2,334 businesses have taken advantage of the program for a total of $235.3 million. The average bailout has been $100,813, with some businesses getting considerably more, others much less.

Bartlett & West, an engineering firm located in Topeka received $5.31 million, the highest amount in the city.

The smallest dollar amount went to a self-employed Topekan who received $300.

Forty-one Topeka businesses received over $1 million.

Southwest Topeka zip code 66614 received 514 loans, the most of any zip code in the Capital City.

Industries receiving the most loans include:

Professional, Scientific and Technical Services, 299

Health Care Services, 185

Personal and Laundry Services, 180

Specialty Trade Contractors, 180

Food Services and Drinking Places, 132

In Emporia, Newman Memorial Hospital received the most, $6.11 million.

In Manhattan, Manko Window System received $3.96 million.

In Junction City, Geary County Hospital received $4.08 million.

Payless Shoe Source received the most in Lawrence, $10 million.

To search the database to see who received COVID Bailout funds click here.