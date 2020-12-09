Detailed database of local businesses that got COVID relief money is now available

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Small Business Administration has released a detailed list of businesses and charities that got money from the Payroll Protection Program.
In Topeka 2,334 businesses have taken advantage of the program for a total of $235.3 million. The average bailout has been $100,813, with some businesses getting considerably more, others much less.
Bartlett & West, an engineering firm located in Topeka received $5.31 million, the highest amount in the city.
The smallest dollar amount went to a self-employed Topekan who received $300.
Forty-one Topeka businesses received over $1 million.
Southwest Topeka zip code 66614 received 514 loans, the most of any zip code in the Capital City.
Industries receiving the most loans include:
- Professional, Scientific and Technical Services, 299
- Health Care Services, 185
- Personal and Laundry Services, 180
- Specialty Trade Contractors, 180
- Food Services and Drinking Places, 132
In Emporia, Newman Memorial Hospital received the most, $6.11 million.
In Manhattan, Manko Window System received $3.96 million.
In Junction City, Geary County Hospital received $4.08 million.
Payless Shoe Source received the most in Lawrence, $10 million.
To search the database to see who received COVID Bailout funds click here.