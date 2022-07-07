TOPEKA (KSNT) – An affidavit obtained by KSNT 27 News reveals the events that lead up to the stabbing of a grocery store employee in Topeka.

According to Topeka Police, officers received a call about a stabbing at 2:35 p.m. on June 1 that happened at a Dillons Food Store located at 2010 SE 29th St in Topeka. The stabbing happened when, according to the affidavit, a loss prevention employee at Dillons Food Store attempted to stop shoplifting in progress.

The affidavit states that Jason Duane Bulger and a woman were observed on security video entering the grocery store, loading a cart full of items, then proceeding to self-checkout. The couple bagged the items and began to exit the store when they were confronted by a store employee who called for security.

Jason Bulger’s Mugshot. (Photo Courtesy/Topeka Police Department)

Loss Prevention determined that the duo scanned and bagged $366.47 worth of groceries.

When the couple was confronted by a loss prevention employee, the woman walked away from the cart and towards a black SUV in the parking lot. Then, according to the affidavit, Bulger prevented Loss Prevention from taking the cart by bumping into the store employee “chest to chest,” eventually hitting them in the head and face.

The affidavit states that Bulger then turned and ran to the SUV, after the loss prevention employee attempted to restrain him.

Later, Bulger would tell police that the “guy kept coming at him,” so he reached into the SUV, grabbed a three-inch pocket knife and stabbed the loss prevention employee. They suffered severe internal injuries including a lacerated liver and lacerated abdominal artery which would require surgery to repair.

The couple then left the parking lot.

The woman with Bulger, whose name has been redacted from the affidavit, was arrested on June 6 and told police they went to the store to steal groceries. On June 7, 27 News reported Topeka police had taken Amanda Bulger, 37, into custody. She was located and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on theft charges.

On June 10, a Topeka Police Officer attempted to stop Bulger while he was on a moped, however, he escaped onto the Shunga Trail and could not be found.

Later the same day, Bulger was spotted again on his moped and police attempted to capture him. Bulger crashed his moped and ran away on foot before he was captured by police.

The affidavit states that Bulger told police on June 10 he ran because he was “buying time” before turning himself in and wanted to spend some time with his wife.

Bulger is charged with: