TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Topeka Saturday morning for a special Veteran’s Day celebration.

DeVaughn James Injury Law Firm brought some local veterans onto their float to drive in the parade. The parade featured vets, several boy scout troops and even a flyover as the parade kicked off.

One lawyer with the firm says this is a great way for everyone to support veterans in this community.

“There’s so many men and women that sacrificed for the freedoms that we take advantage of every day,” Attorney Richard James said. “We’re so grateful for those, and to give the chance to put the recognition back on them means so much.”

All of the veterans on the float have appeared on 27 News’ Veteran Salute segment.