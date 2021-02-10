Developers looking at city parking lot in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Developers are looking at possibly building on a city parking lot in Aggieville.

The lot is located south of Kite’s Bar & Grill at 12th Street and Laramie Street.

Deputy City Manager Jason Hilgers said he’s received multiple phone calls over the past 60 days from developers interested in the lot. It holds around 100 parking stalls and is less than an acre.

The lot currently represents a large chunk of the available parking in Aggieville. A new parking garage is currently being built nearby. It’s expected to open in February 2022.

“The parking stalls in this lot have to be weighed against the potential redevelopment,” Hilgers said. “The revenue that it could generate to actually pay for the garage and other street road improvements.”

Hilgers said the city identified the parking lot as a place for possible development back in 2016.

Once the new parking garage is complete, Hilgers said the city will start developing a new parking plan. This will encompass the garage, nearby lots, and street parking in both Aggieville and nearby City Park.

“There has to be a balance here in terms of the parking that’s available,” Hilgers said. “How are people going to access it? If you’re going to be charged to park in Aggieville, how long do you have to be there before you are charged? All these factors need to be weighed and some input and direction given.”

Hilgers said staff plan to ask the Manhattan City Commission next month if they want to start accepting development proposals. If they do, the city will advertise for 45 to 60 days.