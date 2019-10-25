Dia de los Muertos Celebration takes over downtown Emporia Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Downtown Emporia is being transformed Saturday for the 2nd annual Dia de los Muertos Celebration. The holiday, also known as “Day of the Dead”, is traditionally a Mexican holiday that often gets confused with Halloween.

“It’s not morbid. It’s not somber,” said organizer Sally Sanchez. “It’s a celebration, you know, of our past loved ones is what it is and people think that it’s like Halloween but it’s not. It’s more of a happy celebration.”

The Dia de los Muertos celebration is organized by Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow, a non-profit in Emporia.

The celebration includes a parade downtown, food, live music, sugar skull decorating and much more. The events start at 10 am Saturday in downtown Emporia. A full schedule in English and Spanish is posted below.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories