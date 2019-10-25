Dia de los Muertos Celebration takes over downtown Emporia Saturday

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Downtown Emporia is being transformed Saturday for the 2nd annual Dia de los Muertos Celebration. The holiday, also known as “Day of the Dead”, is traditionally a Mexican holiday that often gets confused with Halloween.

“It’s not morbid. It’s not somber,” said organizer Sally Sanchez. “It’s a celebration, you know, of our past loved ones is what it is and people think that it’s like Halloween but it’s not. It’s more of a happy celebration.”

The Dia de los Muertos celebration is organized by Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow, a non-profit in Emporia.

The celebration includes a parade downtown, food, live music, sugar skull decorating and much more. The events start at 10 am Saturday in downtown Emporia. A full schedule in English and Spanish is posted below.