TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new local coffee shop is ready to open its doors to the public this week.

Lacey Kinder with the Capper Foundation said in a press release that the first of two new Dialogue Coffee House locations will be opening its doors as of Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Fellowship Bible Church, located at 6800 SW 10th Avenue. The shop’s hours can be found below:

Monday – closed

Tuesday through Friday – 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday – 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sunday – 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“This expansion allows us to employ more individuals living with disabilities teaching them life skills, providing them hard-earned paychecks, and helping them experience a safe, esteem building work environment so they can be contributing members of our society just like everyone else. So, let’s drink coffee and eat together, laugh together, and be kind to one another! After all, that’s what makes the perfect blend!” Lacey Kinder

Dialogue Coffee also has a shop at 29th Street and Gage Boulevard, and is expecting to open a third location in Silver Lake next month. The coffee shop merged with the Capper Foundation earlier this year in an effort to provide more job opportunities to people in the area. The expansion efforts will provide an estimated 50 new jobs in Shawnee County.