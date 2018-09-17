Dilapidated Shawnee County bridge to be replaced
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Shawnee County commissioners Monday approved plans to replace the bridge on southwest 37th street, about a mile east of Auburn Road. Public works officials say there is a great deal of corrosion other issues and the bridge is “structurally deficient” and needs attention. Despite that proclamation, the bridge remains open until construction begins later this fall.
The half-million-dollar replacement project will cost around a half a million dollars and is expected to be complete by early next year.
Entertainment
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- On and off screen, Burt Reynolds followed many paths
- Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing...
- Burt Reynolds, star of film, TV and tabloids, dead...
- US says North Korean charged in Sony hack, WannaCry...
- Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen over 'defamatory'...
National
Trending Stories
Don't Miss These Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.