Dilapidated Shawnee County bridge to be replaced

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 05:53 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 06:14 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Shawnee County commissioners Monday approved plans to replace the bridge on southwest 37th street, about a mile east of Auburn Road. Public works officials say there is a great deal of corrosion other issues and the bridge is “structurally deficient” and needs attention. Despite that proclamation, the bridge remains open until construction begins later this fall.

The half-million-dollar replacement project will cost around a half a million dollars and is expected to be complete by early next year.
 

