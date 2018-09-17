Dilapidated Shawnee County bridge to be replaced

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bridge on 37th Street a mile east of Auburn Rd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Shawnee County commissioners Monday approved plans to replace the bridge on southwest 37th street, about a mile east of Auburn Road. Public works officials say there is a great deal of corrosion other issues and the bridge is “structurally deficient” and needs attention. Despite that proclamation, the bridge remains open until construction begins later this fall.

The half-million-dollar replacement project will cost around a half a million dollars and is expected to be complete by early next year.

