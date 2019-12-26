Dillons: Listeria outbreak in eggs affected local stores

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A listeria outbreak from a national food distributor caused local Dillons stores to take action on affected products.

The Centers for Disease Control released a warning Monday on hard-boiled and peeled eggs over listeria concerns. A Topeka Dillons store manager confirmed the recall affected eggs distributed from Almark Foods to stores in the area.

The chain received a notice to destroy all affected produce in local stores, and took action immediately. The manager said all affected produce within local stores has been disposed of.

Almark Foods reported the recall applied to hard-boiled and peeled eggs from its Gainesville, Ga. facility. Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly and anyone with weakened immune systems.

The CDC reported seven cases across five states, and one person died from a listeria infection related to this recall.

The following products with corresponding expiration dates are recalled, according to Almark Foods:

Product Name Size Product ID Use By Date Almark Foods Hard Cooked Broken Egg Whites 20 LBS 42020 12/19/2019, 1/23/2020, 1/24/2020 Almark Hard-cooked Eggs 20 LBS 30020 1/29/2020, 2/10/2020, 2/24/2019, 2/14/2020 Egggs Select Whole Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs 23 LBS 64023-05 1/27/2020 Nic’s Peeled Pearls 23lb Salad Grade Hard-Boiled Eggs 23 LBS 17394 1/20/2020, 2/3/2020, 2/4/2020, 2/24/2020 Nic’s Peeled Pearls, Nic’s Salad Grade Hard-boiled Eggs 20 LBS 17395 12/24/2019, 12/25/2019, 12/31/2019, 1/6/2020, 1/7/2020, 1/8/2020, 1/13/2020, 1/14/2020, 1/28/2020, 1/28/2020, 1/29/2020, 2/4/2020, 2/5/2020 Rainbow Farms 20 LB Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs 20 LBS 60020 1/13/2020, 1/20/2020, 1/21/2020, 1/22/2020, 1/27/2020, 1/28/2020, 1/29/2020, 2/3/2020, 2/10/2020, 2/11/2020, 2/14/2020, 2/17/2020, 2/18/2020, 2/24/2020 Rainbow Farms 23 LB Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs 23 LBS 60023 1/13/2020, 1/15/2019, 1/20/2020, 1/22/2019, 1/27/2020, 1/29/2020, 2/3/2020, 2/10/2020, 2/13/2020, 2/17/2020, 2/19/2020, 2/24/2020, 2/26/2020 Rainbow Farms 23 LB Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs in Vinegar 23 LBS 60023V 1/22/2020, 2/13/2020 Rainbow Farms 25 LB Hard Cooked, Peeled Eggs 25 LBS 60025 1/13/2020, 1/28/2020, 2/13/2020, 2/17/2020 Sutherland’s Food Service Inc., Premium Hard Cooked Peeled Select Whole Eggs 20 LBS 60020-3 1/15/2020

The CDC asked anyone who purchased products matching the above chart to dispose of them immediately.