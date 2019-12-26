Dillons: Listeria outbreak in eggs affected local stores

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A listeria outbreak from a national food distributor caused local Dillons stores to take action on affected products.

The Centers for Disease Control released a warning Monday on hard-boiled and peeled eggs over listeria concerns. A Topeka Dillons store manager confirmed the recall affected eggs distributed from Almark Foods to stores in the area.

The chain received a notice to destroy all affected produce in local stores, and took action immediately. The manager said all affected produce within local stores has been disposed of.

Almark Foods reported the recall applied to hard-boiled and peeled eggs from its Gainesville, Ga. facility. Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly and anyone with weakened immune systems.

The CDC reported seven cases across five states, and one person died from a listeria infection related to this recall.

The following products with corresponding expiration dates are recalled, according to Almark Foods:

Product NameSizeProduct IDUse By Date
Almark Foods Hard Cooked Broken Egg Whites20 LBS4202012/19/2019, 1/23/2020, 1/24/2020
Almark Hard-cooked Eggs20 LBS300201/29/2020, 2/10/2020, 2/24/2019, 2/14/2020
Egggs Select Whole Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs23 LBS64023-051/27/2020
Nic’s Peeled Pearls 23lb Salad Grade Hard-Boiled Eggs23 LBS173941/20/2020, 2/3/2020, 2/4/2020, 2/24/2020
Nic’s Peeled Pearls, Nic’s Salad Grade Hard-boiled Eggs20 LBS1739512/24/2019, 12/25/2019, 12/31/2019, 1/6/2020, 1/7/2020, 1/8/2020, 1/13/2020, 1/14/2020, 1/28/2020, 1/28/2020, 1/29/2020, 2/4/2020, 2/5/2020
Rainbow Farms 20 LB Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs20 LBS600201/13/2020, 1/20/2020, 1/21/2020, 1/22/2020, 1/27/2020, 1/28/2020, 1/29/2020, 2/3/2020, 2/10/2020, 2/11/2020, 2/14/2020, 2/17/2020, 2/18/2020, 2/24/2020
Rainbow Farms 23 LB Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs23 LBS600231/13/2020, 1/15/2019, 1/20/2020, 1/22/2019, 1/27/2020, 1/29/2020, 2/3/2020, 2/10/2020, 2/13/2020, 2/17/2020, 2/19/2020, 2/24/2020, 2/26/2020
Rainbow Farms 23 LB Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs in Vinegar23 LBS60023V1/22/2020, 2/13/2020
Rainbow Farms 25 LB Hard Cooked, Peeled Eggs25 LBS600251/13/2020, 1/28/2020, 2/13/2020, 2/17/2020
Sutherland’s Food Service Inc., Premium Hard Cooked Peeled Select Whole Eggs20 LBS60020-31/15/2020

The CDC asked anyone who purchased products matching the above chart to dispose of them immediately.

