TOPEKA (KSNT) – Forgetful cooks are in luck, as local Dillons stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

The grocery store told KSNT 27 News its stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Dillons stores will reopen the following day, Nov. 23, with their normal hours for Black Friday.

Hy-Vee and Walmart will be closing for Thanksgiving.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.