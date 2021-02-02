Dillons Pharmacy selected to distribute coronavirus vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Kansans will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine at a local grocery store pharmacy starting Feb. 11, thanks to the launch of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Kroger has been selected to participate in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership plan, according to a news release. The new plan will allow skilled Kroger Health pharmacists to give the COVID-19 vaccinations in seven states, including in Kansas. Select Dillon’s Pharmacies in Kansas will have the Moderna vaccine in limited doses.

Twenty-two Dillon’s Pharmacy location will receive limited doses of the vaccine starting Feb. 11. The retailer said Dillons Pharmacy will expand the capabilities in scheduling appointments and new locations as supply grows. The pharmacies will allow appointments to be made online.

The vaccine will be distributed following the specific phased guideline by each county at the time of release, determined by each local health department. If appointments are made by people outside of the local guidance, Kroger is required to cancel the appointment and can turn away people who show up and don’t meet the criteria.

Here are a list of the pharmacies that will serve as a vaccination site: