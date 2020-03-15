Dillons responds to coronavirus with different hours, pandemic task force

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dillons is responding to the spread of the coronavirus by forming a task force and changing the hours of some stores.

Corporate Affair Manager Sheila Lowrie said that the 24 hour Dillons stores will now only be open from 6:00 a.m. to midnight to give workers time to restock and clean. They have also created a task force to put in place their pandemic preparedness plan and monitor the situation as it changes.

“Preparedness is in our DNA – our store teams regularly manage through severe weather events, for example, and our teams are always well-prepared to be there when our customers need us most,” Lowrie said. “Especially in times of uncertainty, we believe everyone deserves to have access to affordable, fresh food.”

The change in hours impacts these Kansas locations: