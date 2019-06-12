Dillons to sell CBD products in local stores

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Dillons will officially offer CBD products for customers in Topeka.

The decision comes just as 370 Kansas farmers recently applied for licenses to grow hemp for the first time this year.

Shoppers will be able to find topical lotions, balms, oils and creams infused with the cannabis plant, Dillons spokeswoman Sheila Lowrie said.

"CBD is a naturally-occurring and non-intoxicating compound that has promising benefits and is permitted within federal and state regulations," Lowrie said. "Our limited selection of hemp-derived CBD topical products is from suppliers, which have been reviewed for quality and safety."

Dillons store pharmacies will host a selection of hemp-derived products, and customers can get more directly to their homes with Dillons Ship.

Dillons has multiple pharmacies in Topeka:

5311 SW 22nd Pl.

6829 SW 29th St.

2010 SE 29th St.

800 NW 25th St.

