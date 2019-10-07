Dillons to stop sale of e-cigarettes at all stores

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Midwestern grocery store chain, Dillions, announced that they will no longer be selling e-cigarettes in their stores.

Kroger, the parent company of Dillons, made the announcement on Monday, adding that this policy change would include Dillons as well.

The statement reads as follows:

Kroger (including Dillons) is discontinuing the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products, or e-cigarettes, at all store and fuel center locations due to the mounting questions and increasingly-complex regulatory environment associated with these products. The company will exit this category after selling through its current inventory.

Kroger is the most recent addition to the list of stores that no longer sell e-cigarettes, joining Walgreens, Walmart, and Sam’s Club, among others.

The Kroger and Dillons stores will sell through their current inventory, but after that, will not sell the products.

These decisions come after a wave of illnesses related to vaping and an increasing number of deaths caused by vaping related illnesses.

The CDC confirmed over 1,000 probable cases of vaping related lung illnesses as of last week and 18 confirmed fatalities.