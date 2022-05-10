TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center is about to go back to the age of dinosaurs with Jurassic Quest.

From June 24 to 26, photorealistic dinosaurs will stomp through Topeka during this indoor family-friendly event. It will have life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities and more.

This year, Jurassic Quest will feature a new educational and entertaining journey called “The Quest.” It’s an interactive adventure where guests can meet dinosaurs and prehistoric sea creatures, take a unique Dino Snap, search for fossils, watch a live Raptor Training Experience and more. Clues will be left for guests during this event with a prize at the end for those able to find all ten. The Quest will be included with general admission.

Families will have the opportunity to walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods to see the different dinosaurs that ruled during those times. People will also be able to take a dive into the “Ancient Oceans” and see the largest apex predator that ever existed: a moving, life-sized 50-foot-long megalodon.

You can also meet some of the babies of Jurassic Quest such as Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops. Dinosaur trainers will also be out and about: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty.

Tickets start at $19 and can be found on Jurassic Quest’s website or at the events center. These tickets include a 100% guaranteed refund if a show is cancelled or postponed for any reason. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace and strollers are permitted. Some venues may have wheelchairs for use but you are encouraged to contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities and dinosaur shows. Some rides and activities may require activity tickets available on-site or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket. Entry is free for children aged two or younger.