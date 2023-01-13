MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Just because they’re extinct doesn’t mean dinosaurs don’t get to travel.

Deanna Likes, a spokesperson for the City of Manhattan, said the Flint Hills Discovery Center is set to open a temporary exhbit later this month titled, “Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.” The exhibit will be interactive and hands-on for those who want to learn more about animals that roamed the Earth millions of years ago.

Some activities being advertised to visitors include:

Viewing and touching six complete dinosaur skeletons including a Triceratops, Tyrannosaurus Rex and Velociraptor.

Viewing a 6’1″ Apatosauarus femur.

Taking a picture with a Velociraptor.

Digging up ancient dinosaur bones using paleontology tools.

Climbing up and through natural wood tunnels.

Studying five dinosaur footprints, investigating 13 skulls and comparing different egg sizes and shapes.

Discovering how different dinosaur species moved, where they lived and how they survived and interacted with the world and other dinosaurs.

“Dinosaurs have captivated the imaginations of young and old for generations,” said Stephen Bridenstine, FHDC Assistant Director.” Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed is a wonderful way for families to spend a day together learning, playing, and interacting with these amazing creatures.”

You can visit the exhibit starting on Saturday, Jan. 21 until it closes on May 7. For more information, click here.