Dirty Dawg Saloon ordered to close by district court judge after ‘multiple violations’

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department announced that Dirty Dawg Saloon in Aggieville “must close per court order after multiple violations of the most recent local health order” Friday, in a statement.

On Thursday, a Riley County District Court Judge granted the county’s application for a restraining order against Dirty Dawg Saloon. The bar must close starting at 10 am on Friday until the management of the saloon takes action to comply with Local Health Order No. 18.

According to RCHD, violations over the past several weeks were recorded by body camera footage from Riley County Police officers. Those violations included overcrowding, an open dance floor and staying open past midnight.

In a statement released by RCHD on Friday, Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs said, “We will continue to work with businesses to communicate the need for safety protocols,” Gibbs Said. “Ultimately, we will do what is necessary to protect the health of our community.”

RCHD said that similar action will be taken against others bars violating local health orders. You can view the entire release from RCHD here.