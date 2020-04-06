Dirty Kanza pushed back for months amidst coronavirus concerns

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Organizers of the annual Dirty Kanza event are rescheduling the race, they announced on Sunday.

The Dirty Kanza was supposed to happen May 29-31, but now will be moved to September 10-13, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The annual bike race through the Flint Hills typically brings thousands of people to the Emporia area each year. It also generates millions for the local economy.

Jim Cummins, Dirty Kanza co-founder said the decision was made with the safety of the community in mind.

“We’ve been working very hard to look at what the current world situation is going to mean for

Dirty Kanza 2020 with the health and safety of our participants, local community, emergency

responders and everybody who is touched by Dirty Kanza in mind. At the end of the day, we

didn’t feel it was appropriate to hold Dirty Kanza on our original date. We’re very excited to

announce the rescheduled date and feel that the September 10 – 13 weekend is going to bring

an amazing experience. ”

Cyclists for the Dirty Kanza have some options for the rescheduled race. They can keep their current entry and participate in the rescheduled event in September, defer their current entry to the 2021 event with a waived deferral fee, or

receive a refund for their 2020 entry.

“We know that our athletes have trained hard for Dirty Kanza, so we wanted to maintain the

event on our 2020 calendar,” says Kimo Seymour, president of Life Time Events and Media. “In

choosing the rescheduled date, we applied careful consideration to avoid interfering with other

scheduled races. While delayed from our typical timing, we believe this new date will allow

athletes, promoters, sponsors and partners to come together for a fantastic event. Working

together will be vital to ensure the health of our cycling community both on and off the bike.”

For more details about the change, you can go here.