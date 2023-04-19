RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A large wildfire burning in Pottawatomie and Riley Counties put local fire crews to the test as it prompted disaster-level responses from officials.

Vivienne Leyva, Riley County Public Information Officer, said firefighters spent the majority of April 18 fighting a large wildfire in the northern parts of the county. This continued through to the morning of April 19 as the blaze was finally brought under control.

The wildfire burned in an area near Indian Hill Rd. and Halls Ravine Rd., according to Leyva. Strong winds pushed flames and sparks from the Pottawatomie County side of the Big Blue River into Riley County, prompting local officials to declare a disaster emergency to help bring more resources to bear against the wildfire on Tuesday.

In total, 35 members of the Riley County Fire District #1 responded to the situation, according to Leyva. Additional help came from the Kansas Forest Service, Geary County Rural Fire Department, Marshall County Fire Department, North Central Wildland Fire Task Force from Mitchell County, Tipton Rural Fire District, Olsburg City Fire Department and Heinen Brothers Agra Services air support.

“This Fire would have rapidly expanded and doubled or tripled in size without the aviation resources and large backburn operations performed by crews,” said Deputy Chief John Martens. “The mountain-like terrain was some of the most challenging we have seen and made this fight anything but easy.”

Leyva said an estimated 300 acres of private and U.S. Army Corps of Engineer land was consumed in the fire. No structures or livestock were lost and no one was injured.

As of 10 a.m. on April 19, the fire is 90% contained, according to Leyva. Fire crews remain at the scene of the wildfire to make sure there are no other flare ups.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the neighboring Fire Departments and state resources that came to help,” said Fire Chief Russel Stukey. “Without their assistance we might still be out in full force trying to get this fire under control and likely would have had significant damage to multiple structures. Several families could have lost their homes.”

