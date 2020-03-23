Disaster loans not enough to keep some small businesses afloat during coronavirus outbreak

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Local businesses are facing a lot of uncertainty going forward due to the coronavirus outbreak, especially those in the hospitality industry.

Restaurants and bars among other businesses in Shawnee County have been ordered to close and are only allowed to offer delivery, pick up and drive through services.

Brew Bank, located in downtown Topeka had only been open for six months. During that time, they gained a lot of popularity.

Now, they’re closing their doors indefinitely, with the hope of eventually being able to pick up where they left off.

They were one of downtown Topeka’s newest, innovative spots.

Being the only location in kansas to offer self-serve craft beer, Brew Bank was finally starting to hit its stride.

“Small business is all about momentum,” said co-owner Dusty Snethen. “We were doing great, feeling the momentum and frankly, feeling the momentum of downtown Topeka.”

But, as the coronavirus outbreak made its way to Kansas, things started to take turn very quickly.

“When it’s mandated that we have to close our restaurant dining room, you know, we don’t have delivery service and to-go orders are not necessarily feasible options to keep the door open,” said co-owner Ryan Cavanaugh.

They held on as long as they could, but ultimately decided to close indefinitely.

With small businesses in Kansas taking a huge economic hit, they recently became eligible to receive low interest federal disaster loans.

“We’re doing all we can at the state level to provide relief and support to Kansas businesses as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” said Governor Laura Kelly in a press conference on Friday addressing the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Snethen said for some businesses, the loan can be a life line to get them through.

“It’s great for a lot of businesses because it could bridge you to where you could take care of your staff and take care of your bills until this is over,” said Snethen.

But for newly-formed businesses like Brew Bank that still have a lot of start-up debt, it’s not quite enough.

“For a lot of us, it’s just not going to be feasible to take advantage of,” said Snethen. “It just won’t do what we need to be done”

For Brew Bank, this isn’t a goodbye, but hopefully, more like a see you later.

In the meantime, they’ll still be running minimal operations and will reevaluate whether they’ll be able to open back up once the coronavirus outbreak slows down.