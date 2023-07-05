RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Local firefighters doused a fire after leftover fireworks ignited in a trash bin, leading to a fire that spread from a garage to a nearby home.

Riley County Public Information Officer Vivienne Leyva said in a press release that volunteer firefighters with Riley County Fire District #1 were called at midnight on the morning of Wednesday, July 5 to a home in the 12000 block of Walnut Creek Road. Upon arrival, first responders found a garage completely engulfed in flames that had also extended to a nearby home’s attic space.

Leyva said a crew of 24 firefighters managed to extinguish the fire over the course of several hours. Four people and a cat were able to evacuate from the burning home with no injuries reported.

Leyva said the cause of the fire was determined to be leftover firework debris in a trash bin inside the garage. She said damage to the home and contents was extensive but there is no cost estimate at this time.

“We’re grateful for all the personnel who responded and thankful the occupants were able to get out safely,” Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell said. “Unfortunately, fireworks and fireworks debris continue to be dangerous even after they’ve been used. The best advice is to let fireworks debris cool completely, wet the materials with water, and store outdoors in a metal container with a lid, not inside a structure, for disposal.”