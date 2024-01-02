TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in Topeka is celebrating the achievement of a new milestone in attendance records last year.

Laura Burton with the Discovery Center said in a press release that the museum broke a previously established record set in 2019 for attracting nearly 98,000 visitors over the course of the year. A new record is now set with the end of 2023 at just over 120,000 visitors.

Exhibits hosted by the museum may have played a part in this new record such as the Curious George: Let’s Get Curious Exhibit and the arrival of the Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” A Grr-ific Exhibit. Around 45,600 guests or 38% came from outside Shawnee County, helping drive local spending.

Burton said accessibility is a big goal for the museum with more than one in three admissions being free or subsidized last year. The museum offered free admission nights on the third Thursday of every month sponsored by local businesses with an average attendance of 300 people per month.

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center opened its doors to the public in 2011 and has become a popular place for families to bring their kids. More than 900,000 visitors from every state in the U.S. and from 23 countries have come to the museum over the years.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Get the latest in weather alerts by downloading our Storm Track Weather App.