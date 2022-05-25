TOPEKA (KSNT) – A peaceful play event at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center Wednesday evening is meant to bring a night of healing to Topeka in light of the school shooting in Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers.

The Discovery Center is located at 4400 S.W. 10th Ave., in Gage Park. The Center announced Wednesday afternoon the event was created to create a “peaceful play event to create community conversations for children and families.”

The event will include free museum admission, community resources from Valeo, Topeka and the Shawnee County Public Library, peaceful, healing activities including yoga and art for families and children of all ages, Tips, and recommended books for age-appropriate conversations.

The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“These horrific events weigh heavily on us as an organization whose purpose is to bring joy and enrich the lives of children and their families,” said Dene’ Mosier, Discovery Center President and CEO. “No child should feel unsafe, whether at school, in public places or at home. It is our duty as a community to make sure our children are given a peaceful environment in which to heal and connect to community resources.”