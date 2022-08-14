TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Discovery Center is hosting Sensory-Friendly Sundays to give children the opportunity to enjoy sensory-friendly environment.

Admission to the space is free to families with children who have autism or have children that would benefit from sensory-friendly playtime. The reoccurring event will take place on the second Sunday of every month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.,

The program will give families a chance to have a safe time at the discovery center while connecting with resources and giving their children a chance to receive a diverse and rich museum experience.

“I think it means the world to them; it means first of all that they’re acknowledged, that their needs are being met,” Psychologist Susan Voorhees said. “Second of all, they get to have a normal experience with their children. So often, kids who are sensory sensitive, can’t go in public places, or do things a lot of other kids can do because it overstimulates them, and it is to much for them.”

These children will learn social skills like communication, observation and imitation, according to the discovery center. Sensory-Friendly Sundays also showcase a certified facility dog, Vandyke.

The event does not require a sign-up. More information can be found by clicking here.

