DISH Network ends contract with Nexstar Wednesday evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — DISH Network removed Nexstar programming from its lineup Wednesday evening as a result of a contract expiration.

Since July, Nexstar has been negotiating tirelessly and in good faith in an attempt to reach a mutually agreeable multi-year contract with DISH, offering DISH the same fair market rates it offered to other large distribution partners with whom it completed successful negotiations in 2019 and 2020, according to a Nexstar press release.

DISH continued to propose rates that are less than fair market value for the broadcast network and local market programming content carried by Nexstar’s television stations.

In addition, DISH subscribers will not be able to view the NFL and college football games scheduled for this weekend, and all programming provided by Nexstar’s network partners FOX, NBC, The CW and MyNet.

Viewers affected can contact Dish at (800) 333-3474.