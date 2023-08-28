TOPEKA (KSNT)- David Banks, one of the candidates for the Topeka City Council District 4, joined the 27 News Morning show to speak about his platform ahead of the general election Nov. 7.

Banks started off the interview by detailing his time spent in Topeka since he moved here from Chicago in 1980. He was an athlete and said he spent some time with Big Brothers Big Sisters working with families.

“I also worked for our Topeka Fire Department for 28+ years,” Banks said. “Started out as a firefighter and moved up. I became the public education person so that gave me many opportunities to work with families and other businesses in the community.”

Currently, Banks works as the VP of the Highland Acres NIA.

As far as issues Banks wants to tackle, he said he wanted to focus on the unsheltered community in his district, and Topeka as a whole. He also brought up complaints regarding property taxes, specifically amongst the elderly population.

“As I go through the community door-knocking, many of them are saying that we are taxing them out of their ‘life as they know it’,” Banks said.

Conversely, Banks said he supports the positive economic growth District 4 has been experiencing. He also provided insight as to why he thinks filling the vacancy at 29th Street and California will give people in that district a better quality of life.

“Of course we want our city to grow and be economically efficient,” Banks said. “But, we can’t have a bunch of empty buildings in an area, any area, where people are coming through and seeing it.”

To close out the interview, Banks took a moment to address voters directly.

“I will be transparent, ” he said. “And certainly work your voice through our community and especially to our governing body.”

To watch the full interview, click the video above.