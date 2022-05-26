TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ongoing health issues took the life of a 501 student over the weekend, according to Jardine School Administration.

Superintendent, Dr. Tiffany Anderson, and Jardine Middle School administration informed Jardine Middle School families Sunday and Monday that a 7th grader who has attended Jardine since elementary school passed away unexpectedly Monday after ongoing health issues

A letter was sent to families stating, “It is with tremendous sadness that we share that our student, Vincent “Tony” DiGennaro passed away on Sunday, May 22nd due to ongoing health issues. Our Jardine administration remained with the family Sunday at their home where Tony passed and the district will continue to serve as a support. Please keep the family and all impacted uplifted in your thoughts at this difficult time.”

Mr. and Mrs. DiGennaro thought they were planning for the final week of school and were devastated when their only child, Tony, did not wake up Sunday, according to a letter released by Superintendent, Dr. Tiffany Anderson.

“Tony was a sweet, loving child who had such a kind spirit, his teachers and friends will miss him dearly. We are uplifting the family and we are sharing the funeral home information for those who want to contribute to services,” Dr. Anderson said.

The family is asking people who want to attend the visitation at Fellowship Bible Church to wear Chiefs or Superhero attire in his honor. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, June 2nd at 11 am at Fellowship Bible Church located at 6800 SW 10th St.