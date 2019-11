TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney wants to raise the first charge for sex solicitation from a misdemeanor to a felony in Kansas.

Sex solicitation, such as purchasing the services of a prostitute, is a misdemeanor on first offense in Kansas. Consecutive offenses are then charged as felonies.

District Attorney Mike Kagay joined anchor Hannah Brandt Wednesday morning to explain why he wants the first offense to also be a felony.