District Attorney charges Anderson with 8 felonies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man arrested Monday morning is charged with three counts of rape.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay also charged the 54-year-old with two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated battery. All are level one felonies except the aggravated battery, which is a level 4.

Michael Anderson was arrested Monday morning at a house at 620 SW 9th St. by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation after an eight-month investigation. His next court date is a scheduling docket next Thursday.

