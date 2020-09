TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has sentenced one man in the 2016 death of 18-year-old Sarah Crawford at the Ramada Inn on Fairlawn in Topeka, according to a news release.

Clarence James Foy has been sentenced to over 20 years in prison for murder and theft. This sentence has been added to an additional sentence he is currently serving in Missouri.