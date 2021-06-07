District Attorney files murder charges in death of Topeka woman

TOPEKA (KSNT) -Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Monday that he has filed murder charges against Kajun Daniel Brock, Shawnee County District Court for the recent homicide of Shakeita Young.

The murder happened in the 1800 block of Northeast Burgess Court in Topeka. When officers went there, they found 32-year-old Shekeita Young dead from a gunshot wound.

On May 29, 2021, law enforcement was dispatched to 1832 NE Burgess Ct East in response to a call that a female had been shot.

Young was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Brock was identified as the suspect and was located and taken into custody on June 2, 2021 with the assistance of the US Marshals.

Kajun D. Brock was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of murder in the first degree and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kagay saidy that he has filed criminal charges against Brock, including:

murder in the first degree

premeditated (Off-Grid Felony) and criminal possession of a weapon

Kagay confirmed in a news release that Brock remains in custody on a $1,000,000 bond.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation into this matter. Anyone with information related to these crimes should report that information to law enforcement immediately.