District Attorney Mike Kagay explains courthouse reopening

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Courthouse reopened this month, and officials are starting to reschedule jury trials canceled due to coronavirus.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay told KSNT News Morning Anchor Brittany Moore that reopening is going well, and they want to reschedule postponed jury trials for the end of August and early September.

“It feels pretty great to get back in the swing of things in the courthouse,” Kagay said.

