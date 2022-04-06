TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has released a survey to the public to help determine angler behavior and opinions regarding recreational fishing for common carp.

The KDWP says the information gathered from the survey may be used to help determine the feasibility and impacts of managing common carp for recreational fishing. The survey is voluntary and all responses are anonymous.

To access the survey, go here. If you have any questions, KDWP says you should reach out to Fisheries Biologist Nick Kramer at nick.kramer@ks.gov or at 785-246-4514.