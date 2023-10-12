MANHATTAN (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Doctors with the Hill’s Pet Nutrition Center at the K-State Veterinarian Health Center joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak about National Pet Wellness Month.

Dr. Susan Nelson, a clinical professor at the Center, spoke more about what they do at the facility.

Meanwhile, Dr. Amanda Nascimento, a clinical nutrition intern, elaborated more on the Healthy Weight Clinic they have at the Center. During the interview, she explained how you can tell if your animal is overweight, ways to help them lose weight and how you can get involved with the Healthy Weight Clinic.

To hear exactly what the two women had to say, listen to the full interview linked above. For more on the Healthy Weight Clinic, click here to go to the website.

