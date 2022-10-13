TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you have thought about a career as a firefighter, now is your opportunity.

The Topeka Fire Department is administrating its entry-level exam on Friday, Oct. 14. The only requirement needed to qualify for the test is an EMT certification or if you are currently enrolled in a program to get that certification.

“We’re looking to get as many people in the door as we can representative of our community. And this test is a great baseline that all of us have that we’ve passed. And we just encourage as many people out there who are eligible to take the test to please take the test,” Alan Stahl, Topeka Fire Department Division Chief told KSNT 27 News.

The test is administered every couple of months, Stahl said. For more information, follow this link.