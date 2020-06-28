Dog attacked at Topeka Cruise Night; community steps in to help

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Jaime Anstatt and her daughter say they were at cruise night near Topeka Boulevard Saturday night when two dogs got loose and attacked her two-year-old dog, McLovin.

Anstatt says the owners took off with their dogs, leaving her family with an estimated $1,200 medical bill for the procedure vets say he needs to fix the cuts on his body.

She says they don’t have all of the money and were turned away by a vet after it happened because they couldn’t pay for the entire bill at the time.

So they asked people who heard about the attack to help donate.

“Seeing you know this overwhelming number of people just step forward and they all seem so helpful with the situation, it’s nice,” Anstatt said.

They have set up a donation site for McLovin here.

Anstatt says police were able to find the owners of the two dogs who attacked McLovin and she is pressing charges.