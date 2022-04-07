TOPEKA (KSNT) – A dog and cat were rescued Wednesday evening when fire crews arrived at a Topeka home with smoke coming from the upstairs windows.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Topeka Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 3341 SW Randolph Ave., to discover smoke coming from the second-floor windows of the two-story home. Asst. Fire Marshal Dylan Smith said firefighters searched the home of occupants and rescued a dog and a cat.

Firefighters found the source of the fire in the basement and were able to keep the flames from spreading to other rooms.

While the fire was ruled accidental, there is an estimated $35,000 worth of damage.