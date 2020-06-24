Dog killed in early morning Topeka shooting

TOPEKA. Kan. (KSNT) – A North Topeka dog is dead Wednesday morning after it attacked a second dog on a walk with its owner, police say.

Topeka police responded to reported shots fired on the 1300 block of Northeast Quincy Avenue around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. The man on scene said he was walking his dogs when another dog came running up to them and started to attack. The man then shot the other dog, according to police.

Animal control arrived on scene shortly after police and took over the investigation. They have not located the owner of the dead dog at this time, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.