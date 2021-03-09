Dog killed, owner hospitalized after getting hit while walking dog

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman is in the hospital and her dog is dead after the two were hit while out on a walk.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at 35th and Wanamaker in Topeka.

The driver who hit the woman and the dog stopped immediately after and called 9-1-1.

Topeka Police said they responded to that 9-1-1 call around 4:20 p.m., once they arrived it was confirmed the dog involved died. The dog’s owner was rushed to a Topeka hospital.

Police couldn’t speak to the severity of the owner’s injuries, or her condition as of Tuesday night.

