Dog Swim at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center Tuesday night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center is hosting a “Dog Swim” event Tuesday night. The annual event gives dogs and their owners a chance to swim before the pool closes for the year.

Aquatic Supervisor David Allacher said dogs of all sizes are invited to attend. He said it’s a fun event not only for dogs and their owners but the staff as well.

“They bring them in. They run them. They get in and swim with their dogs and they have a good time,” Allacher said. “We’re the wrangling crew. We keep all the dogs in the facility. We have a few that try to escape and we try to keep them in. It’s a good time”

Allacher said they ask that dogs be vaccinated and owners will be asked to sign a waiver before the event. He said they do their best to make sure it’s a safe experience for the furry friends.

“We turn off all the pumps. We turn off all the chemicals that way the dogs don’t have a reaction to the chemicals,” Allacher said. “It helps disperse the chemicals before we dump them. Right after the swim, the next day we start dumping the pool.”

Entry is $5. Part of the proceeds goes to SCARS: Second Chance Animal Refuge Society in Auburn. Dog Swim is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center.