TOPEKA (KSNT) – For two days next month, you’ll have the option to take your four-legged friend to a local pool for some aquatic fun.

According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, the “Dog Swims” are now set. One will be from 5-7 p.m. on August 11 at the Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center while the other will be from 5-7 p.m. on August 15 at the Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center. It is $5 per dog and all dogs that participate must be vaccinated and under the control of their owners.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation hinted at the possibility of Dog Swims earlier this month at the same time that they announced when the summer pool season would end.