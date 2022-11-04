TOPEKA (KSNT) – Duane Chapman, also known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” made a pit-stop in Topeka on Friday morning.

Chapman posted to Facebook while he was having breakfast at the Cracker Barrel in Topeka. He is currently on a cross-country road trip from Colorado to Florida with his wife Francie and his dog Duke, according to his Facebook.

However, Chapman’s trip hit a bump in the road. In his most recent Facebook post, he said someone backed into his vehicle, causing several thousand dollars in damage while he was staying at a hotel.

