TOPEKA (KSNT) – A dog turning on a stove burner Monday morning accidentally started a $1,000 fire in an apartment building, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived around 9 a.m. to 509 SW 5 St. for a report of a structure fire. TFD said when they got there, they found smoke coming out of an apartment building. Firefighters contained the fire and could not find any people inside. However, they did find and rescue two dogs in the home, and treated one with oxygen.

Ruling the cause of the fire as accidental, TFD said it was “more likely than not associated with a dog turning a stove burner on.” Of the $1,000 in damage caused, TFD said $500 was in structural damage and $500 in home contents lost. Firefighters could not find any working smoke detectors inside.