Group of dogs standing in bed of truck waiting to visit dog park with dog walker

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dog lovers of Topeka are encouraged to bring their fuzzy, four-legged friends to Evergy Plaza early in June.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation announced on social media that Doggie Date Night will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, courtesy of the West Ridge Animal Health Center. The event is free for all attendees and will feature fun activities, food, vendors and contests. If rain causes the event to be canceled, plans are in place for it to be rescheduled for June 17.

Parks and Rec said there will be a photo booth, paw print station and snow cones. Dogs and their owners can also partake in the splash fountains located at the plaza. A contest will be held for best matching couple with your dog as well.

The Evergy Plaza can be found at 630 South Kansas Ave. All attendees are encouraged to keep their dogs leashed throughout the event.

Evergy Plaza is home to numerous events throughout the summer, including the weekly Live @ Lunch series along with Eats and Beats.