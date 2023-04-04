OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A house fire in Osage County resulted in the deaths of several pets Tuesday.

Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells said they received a 911 call just before 1 p.m. on April 4 for a house on fire in the 15000 block of Shawnee Heights Rd. north of the City of Overbrook. Firefighters with Osage County Fire Districts #4-Overbrook/Michigan Valley and #1 Carbondale responded to the area, alongside sheriff’s deputies and Osage County EMS.

Fire crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed by flames, according to Wells. They called in extra crews to help get the fire under control. He said while no one was home at the time of the and no people where hurt, several puppies and dogs were killed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross and Kansas State Fire Marshal provided additional assistance.